adoption
You Should Absolutely Adopt a Pet. Here’s Why.
Check out these science-supported benefits of pet parenthood.
adoption
Check out these science-supported benefits of pet parenthood.
Adoption Advice
Check out these science-supported benefits of pet parenthood.
Adoption Advice
Step-by-step instructions to guide you through the process of finding a pet.
Adoption Advice
It’s all about preparing them ahead of time. Here are our best tips.
behavior-training
This guide to bathroom breaks will help prevent accidents and keep your dog healthy.
Behavior & Training
This guide to bathroom breaks will help prevent accidents and keep your dog healthy.
Behavior & Training
Research suggests cats form real emotional bonds with their humans, shaped by attachment, brain chemistry, and their path to domestication.
Behavior & Training
Huskies are independent thinkers, but with the right approach, they can be successfully trained.
Breed Info
What it’s really like to share your home with one of these gentle giants.
Breed Info
Thinking of adopting an exotic breed? Prepare yourself with this guide.
Breed Info
What’s not to love? These kitties love people, being pet, and have the most dreamy eyes.
Breed Info
Meet the irresistible bi-color cats who will steal your heart.
health
Dogs can usually clear their anal glands on their own. But ignoring the warning signs when they do need help can lead to serious consequences.
Pet Wellness
Dogs can usually clear their anal glands on their own. But ignoring the warning signs when they do need help can lead to serious consequences.
Pet Wellness
These little blue or green tattoos, usually found on your dog or cat
Adoption Advice
Experts shed light on what life’s like with a three-legged dog. Spoiler alert: They’re pretty awesome.
Foster & Volunteer
Orphaned kittens are vulnerable and need special care. Here’s what you need to know to help them thrive.
Foster & Volunteer
Fostering is a great way to dip your toes into the pet-parenting waters, while helping a pet in need.
Foster & Volunteer
Looking after a senior or terminally ill pet can be the most important, rewarding thing you ever do. Here’s what ‘fospice’ entails.
shelter-rescue
Sometimes puppy love shows up late — but when it does, it sticks.
Shelters & Rescue
Sometimes puppy love shows up late — but when it does, it sticks.
Shelters & Rescue
TNR is crucial for curbing cat overpopulation and shelter overcrowding.
Programs
It’s how we shine a light on standout shelters and rescues, sending more potential adopters their way and saving more animals.
Rehome
Do you need to give up your dog? Check out these options — they’re not only kinder for your pup, but they also boost the chances of a happy ending.
Rehome
Typically, animal control requires a fee for accepting surrendered animals. Here’s what you should know about surrendering a cat for free.
Rehome
There are many resources to help new pet parents troubleshoot even the most frustrating adoption issues. But if those still don’t help, here’s what to do next.