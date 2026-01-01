Adoption AdviceBehavior & TrainingPet WellnessBreed InfoFoster & VolunteerShelters & RescueAdoption TalesRehomePet insurance

Adoption Advice

You Should Absolutely Adopt a Pet. Here’s Why.

adoption

You Should Absolutely Adopt a Pet. Here’s Why.

Check out these science-supported benefits of pet parenthood.

How Does Adopt a Pet Work?

Adoption Advice

How Does Adopt a Pet Work?

5 Ways to Get Your Dog Ready for a New Baby

Adoption Advice

5 Ways to Get Your Dog Ready for a New Baby

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Behavior & Training

How Often Do Dogs Need to Go Outside?

behavior-training

How Often Do Dogs Need to Go Outside?

This guide to bathroom breaks will help prevent accidents and keep your dog healthy.

Do Cats Love Their Pet Parents? What Science Tells Us About Feline Affection

Behavior & Training

Do Cats Love Their Pet Parents? What Science Tells Us About Feline Affection

How to Train a Husky: A Guide for Adopters and Pet Parents

Behavior & Training

How to Train a Husky: A Guide for Adopters and Pet Parents

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Breeds & Mixes

The 6 Most Common Mastiff Mixes (and Why They’re So Popular)

Breed Info

The 6 Most Common Mastiff Mixes (and Why They’re So Popular)

What it’s really like to share your home with one of these gentle giants.

Breed Info

Wild Cat Breeds: 10 Cats Who Look (or Act) Like They Belong in the Wild

Breed Info

Why Are Ragdolls Called ‘Puppy Cats’?

Breed Info

10 Black and White Cat Breeds: From “Moo Cats” to Tuxedos

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Pet Wellness

Do Dogs Really Need Their Anal Glands Expressed?

health

Do Dogs Really Need Their Anal Glands Expressed?

Dogs can usually clear their anal glands on their own. But ignoring the warning signs when they do need help can lead to serious consequences.

Why Does My Pet Have a Spay-Neuter Tattoo?

Pet Wellness

Why Does My Pet Have a Spay-Neuter Tattoo?

Adopting a Tripod Dog: What You Need to Know and How to Care for Them

Adoption Advice

Adopting a Tripod Dog: What You Need to Know and How to Care for Them

Fostering & Volunteering

How to Take Care of a Kitten Without a Mother

Foster & Volunteer

How to Take Care of a Kitten Without a Mother

Orphaned kittens are vulnerable and need special care. Here’s what you need to know to help them thrive.

Foster & Volunteer

Fostering Pets: Should I Foster a Dog or Cat?

Foster & Volunteer

Fospice: Giving Dogs a Loving Home in Their Final Days

Shelters & Rescue

Marzen’s Story: How a Long-Ignored Dog Found Their Forever Home

shelter-rescue

Marzen’s Story: How a Long-Ignored Dog Found Their Forever Home

Sometimes puppy love shows up late — but when it does, it sticks.

Trap-Neuter-Release Organizations: What Are They, and What Do They Do?

Shelters & Rescue

Trap-Neuter-Release Organizations: What Are They, and What Do They Do?

What Is Adopt a Pet’s Certified Partner Program?

Programs

What Is Adopt a Pet’s Certified Partner Program?

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Rehome

How Do I Surrender My Dog?

Rehome

How Do I Surrender My Dog?

Do you need to give up your dog? Check out these options — they’re not only kinder for your pup, but they also boost the chances of a happy ending.

Rehome

Where Can I Surrender My Cat For Free?

Rehome

Is It Ever Okay to Return a Dog to a Shelter?

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